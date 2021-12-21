Das Instrument DE000HVB63Y2 TOP PLUS ZERT. 23.12.24 HFG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.12.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB63Y2 TOP PLUS ZERT. 23.12.24 HFG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.12.2021: WARUN_02