USD Top Plus Zertifikat auf N. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.12.2021
21.12.21 01:02
Das Instrument DE000HVB6465 TOP PLUS ZERT. 23.12.24 NFC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.12.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB6465 TOP PLUS ZERT. 23.12.24 NFC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.12.2021: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 $
|1.010 $
|- $
|0,00%
|20.12./17:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6465
|HVB646
|1.010 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|1.010 $
|0,00%
|17.12.21
