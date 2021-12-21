Das Instrument DE000HLB9YX8 M.EXP.Aktien 22.12.22 Basket WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.12.2021: WARXX_01 The instrument DE000HLB9YX8 M.EXP.Aktien 22.12.22 Basket WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.12.2021: WARXX_01