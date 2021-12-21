Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory Express Aktienanleihe . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.12.2021
21.12.21 01:02
Das Instrument DE000HLB9YX8 M.EXP.Aktien 22.12.22 Basket WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.12.2021: WARXX_01 The instrument DE000HLB9YX8 M.EXP.Aktien 22.12.22 Basket WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.12.2021: WARXX_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|65,09 €
|67,13 €
|-2,04 €
|-3,04%
|20.12./18:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB9YX8
|HLB9YX
|78,32 €
|41,32 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|65,09 €
|-3,04%
|20.12.21
= Realtime
