Memory Express Aktienanleihe . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.12.2021




21.12.21 01:02
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HLB9XX0 M.EXP.Aktien 17.11.22 Basket WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.12.2021: WARXX_01 The instrument DE000HLB9XX0 M.EXP.Aktien 17.11.22 Basket WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.12.2021: WARXX_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
68,97 € 70,83 € -1,86 € -2,63% 20.12./18:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB9XX0 HLB9XX 83,77 € 54,10 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		68,97 € -2,63%  20.12.21
  = Realtime
