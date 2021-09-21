Erweiterte Funktionen



USD Express Aktienanleihe Pro. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.09.2021 - DE000HVB5SH9




21.09.21 00:38
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB5SH9 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)XONA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.09.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB5SH9 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)XONA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.09.2021: WARUN_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 $ 101,25 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5SH9 HVB5SH 101,25 $ 101,25 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 $ 0,00%  17.09.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 $ 0,00%  17.09.21
  = Realtime
