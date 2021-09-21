Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.09.2021 - DE000HVB5SG1
21.09.21 00:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5SG1 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.09.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB5SG1 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.09.2021: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.09./18:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5SG1
|HVB5SG
|101,25 €
|- €
101,25
0,00%
11,23
-2,69%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|17.09.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|17.09.21
