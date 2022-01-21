Das Instrument DE000GX4T2C0 AUTOC. Z21.01.25 S500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.01.2022: WARGS_02 The instrument DE000GX4T2C0 AUTOC. Z21.01.25 S500 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.01.2022: WARGS_02