Erweiterte Funktionen



3-Year Quanto EUR Fixed Coup. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.01.2022 - DE000GX4T2C0




21.01.22 01:13
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000GX4T2C0 AUTOC. Z21.01.25 S500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.01.2022: WARGS_02 The instrument DE000GX4T2C0 AUTOC. Z21.01.25 S500 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.01.2022: WARGS_02

Aktuell
Klimawende mit Kernenergie - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Neuer 358% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 20.01./15:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000GX4T2C0 GX4T2C 1.000 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  30.12.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL) und 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...