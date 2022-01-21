Erweiterte Funktionen
21.01.22 01:13
Das Instrument DE000GX4T2C0 AUTOC. Z21.01.25 S500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.01.2022: WARGS_02 The instrument DE000GX4T2C0 AUTOC. Z21.01.25 S500 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.01.2022: WARGS_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.01./15:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000GX4T2C0
|GX4T2C
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|30.12.21
= Realtime
