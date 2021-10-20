Das Instrument DE000VX1TKP0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.21(22) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.10.2021: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VX1TKP0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.21(22) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.10.2021: WARVO_01