Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.10.2021 - DE000VX1TKP0
20.10.21 00:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VX1TKP0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.21(22) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.10.2021: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VX1TKP0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.21(22) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.10.2021: WARVO_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.10./17:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX1TKP0
|VX1TKP
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|18.10.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|18.10.21
