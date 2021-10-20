Das Instrument DE000PF99D70 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(24)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.10.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PF99D70 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(24)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.10.2021: WARBN_04