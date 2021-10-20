Erweiterte Funktionen
3Y Indexanleihe Protect auf E. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.10.2021 - DE000PF99D70
20.10.21 00:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99D70 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(24)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.10.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PF99D70 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(24)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.10.2021: WARBN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.10./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99D70
|PF99D7
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|14.10.21
= Realtime
