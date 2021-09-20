Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Vo. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.09.2021 - DE000LB2YB31




19.09.21 21:48
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB2YB31 Deep-Exp-Z 26.11.2027 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.09.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2YB31 Deep-Exp-Z 26.11.2027 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.09.2021: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)
Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.033% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2YB31 LB2YB3 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  15.09.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  15.09.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uranpreis explodiert - Bill Gates will Hunderte Atomkraftwerke bauen. Warren Buffet steigt ein. 355% Uran Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...