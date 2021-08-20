Das Instrument DE000CS8DAM7 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 21/20.8.24 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.08.2021: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DAM7 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 21/20.8.24 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.08.2021: WARCS_01