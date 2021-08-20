Erweiterte Funktionen
Fix Kupon Express Step Down. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.08.2021 - DE000CS8DAM7
20.08.21 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000CS8DAM7 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 21/20.8.24 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.08.2021: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DAM7 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 21/20.8.24 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.08.2021: WARCS_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.08./17:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DAM7
|CS8DAM
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.