Aktienanleihe auf Lufthansa [Hy. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.07.2021 - DE000HVB5LH4
20.07.21 00:19
Das Instrument DE000HVB5LH4 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)LHA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.07.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5LH4 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)LHA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.07.2021: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.07./07:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5LH4
|HVB5LH
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16.07.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16.07.21
= Realtime
