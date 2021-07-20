Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.07.2021 - DE000HVB5KJ2
20.07.21 00:19
Das Instrument DE000HVB5KJ2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.07.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5KJ2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.07.2021: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.07./07:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5KJ2
|HVB5KJ
|101,25 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|16.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|16.07.21
