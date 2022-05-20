Erweiterte Funktionen



19.05.22 23:57
Das Instrument DE000LB3GUS4 Mem-Exp-Z plus 28.07.2028 MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.05.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3GUS4 Mem-Exp-Z plus 28.07.2028 MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.05.2022: WARLB_01

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3GUS4 LB3GUS 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  17.05.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  17.05.22
