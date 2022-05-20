Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.05.2022 - DE000LB3GUQ8
19.05.22 23:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3GUQ8 Mem-Exp-Z plus 28.07.2028 EOAN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.05.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3GUQ8 Mem-Exp-Z plus 28.07.2028 EOAN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.05.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3GUQ8
|LB3GUQ
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|17.05.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|17.05.22
