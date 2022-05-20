Erweiterte Funktionen
Sabra Healthcare - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.05.2022 - DE000JA3SU07
19.05.22 23:57
Das Instrument DE000JA3SU07 EO-Med.-T.Nts 2022(26) Indizes WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.05.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000JA3SU07 EO-Med.-T.Nts 2022(26) Indizes WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.05.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,29 $
|13,36 $
|-0,07 $
|-0,52%
|19.05./23:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US78573L1061
|A1C9KE
|19,01 $
|11,45 $
1.000
0,00%
13,29
-0,52%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,558 €
|-1,66%
|19.05.22
|München
|12,54 €
|0,00%
|19.05.22
|Berlin
|12,502 €
|-0,30%
|19.05.22
|AMEX
|13,31 $
|-0,45%
|19.05.22
|Nasdaq
|13,29 $
|-0,52%
|19.05.22
|NYSE
|13,29 $
|-0,64%
|19.05.22
|Frankfurt
|12,588 €
|-1,53%
|19.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|12,42 €
|-2,57%
|19.05.22
|Stuttgart
|12,46 €
|-3,52%
|19.05.22
= Realtime
