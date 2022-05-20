Erweiterte Funktionen



19.05.22 23:57
Das Instrument DE000JA3SU07 EO-Med.-T.Nts 2022(26) Indizes WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.05.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000JA3SU07 EO-Med.-T.Nts 2022(26) Indizes WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.05.2022: WARJP_01

