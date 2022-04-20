Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument DE000HLB8WP0 Partizip.Anl.19(14.12.27)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.04.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB8WP0 Partizip.Anl.19(14.12.27)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.04.2022: WARJP_01

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,10 € 101,50 € -0,40 € -0,39% 19.04./21:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB8WP0 HLB8WP 111,60 € 100,80 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,10 € -0,39%  19.04.22
