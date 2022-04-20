Erweiterte Funktionen
Partizipationsanleihe 01b/19-10/. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.04.2022 - DE000HLB8VQ0
19.04.22 23:54
Das Instrument DE000HLB8VQ0 Partizip.Anl.19(18.10.27)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.04.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB8VQ0 Partizip.Anl.19(18.10.27)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.04.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|106,60 €
|107,00 €
|-0,40 €
|-0,37%
|19.04./21:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB8VQ0
|HLB8VQ
|117,70 €
|106,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|106,60 €
|-0,37%
|19.04.22
= Realtime
