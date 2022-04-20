Erweiterte Funktionen
Partizipationsanleihe 12b/18-06/. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.04.2022 - DE000HLB8K61
19.04.22 23:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB8K61 Partizip.Anl.18(21.06.27)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.04.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB8K61 Partizip.Anl.18(21.06.27)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.04.2022: WARJP_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|106,10 €
|106,50 €
|-0,40 €
|-0,38%
|19.04./20:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB8K61
|HLB8K6
|116,60 €
|105,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|106,10 €
|-0,38%
|19.04.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.