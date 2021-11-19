Erweiterte Funktionen



19.11.21 01:04
Das Instrument DE000LB253D4 Deep-Exp-Z 28.01.2028 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.11.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB253D4 Deep-Exp-Z 28.01.2028 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.11.2021: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB253D4 LB253D 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  16.11.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  16.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  

