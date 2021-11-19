Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.11.2021 - DE000HVB5ZQ5




19.11.21 01:04
Das Instrument DE000HVB5ZQ5 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)SIE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.11.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5ZQ5 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)SIE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.11.2021: WARUN_02

