3,75 % Express-Anleihe auf D. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.10.2021 - DE000LB21QK1
19.10.21 00:05
Das Instrument DE000LB21QK1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.10.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB21QK1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.10.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB21QK1
|LB21QK
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|14.10.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|14.10.21
= Realtime
