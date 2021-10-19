Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Top Plus Zertifikat auf A. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.10.2021 - DE000HVB5XR8
19.10.21 00:05
Das Instrument DE000HVB5XR8 TOP PLUS ZERT. 15.10.24 AMD WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.10.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5XR8 TOP PLUS ZERT. 15.10.24 AMD WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.10.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.020 $
|1.020 $
|- $
|0,00%
|18.10./18:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5XR8
|HVB5XR
|1.020 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.020 $
|0,00%
|15.10.21
= Realtime
