Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf Stella. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.10.2021 - DE000HVB5XJ5
19.10.21 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5XJ5 HVB BON.PRO Z15.10.26 8TI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.10.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5XJ5 HVB BON.PRO Z15.10.26 8TI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.10.2021: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.020 €
|1.020 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5XJ5
|HVB5XJ
|1.020 €
|1.020 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|15.10.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|15.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
