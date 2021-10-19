Das Instrument DE000HVB5XH9 HVB BON.PRO Z15.10.26 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.10.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5XH9 HVB BON.PRO Z15.10.26 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.10.2021: WARUN_04