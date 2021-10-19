Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Me. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.10.2021 - DE000HVB5XD8
19.10.21 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5XD8 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.10.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5XD8 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.10.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,87 €
|34,00 €
|-0,13 €
|-0,38%
|18.10./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08L5
|A0H08L
|34,32 €
|21,48 €
92,70
+0,43%
100,00
0,00%
33,87
-0,38%
1.002
-0,78%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|33,64 €
|-1,38%
|15.10.21
|
|33,965 €
|+0,03%
|15.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|33,74 €
|-0,03%
|18.10.21
|Berlin
|33,84 €
|-0,18%
|18.10.21
|Xetra
|33,87 €
|-0,38%
|18.10.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|33,855 €
|-0,41%
|18.10.21
|München
|33,92 €
|-0,43%
|18.10.21
|Frankfurt
|33,77 €
|-0,87%
|18.10.21
|Hamburg
|33,84 €
|-0,94%
|18.10.21
= Realtime
