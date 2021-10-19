Erweiterte Funktionen



19.10.21 00:05
Das Instrument DE000HVB5XD8 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.10.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5XD8 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.10.2021: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,87 € 34,00 € -0,13 € -0,38% 18.10./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H08L5 A0H08L 34,32 € 21,48 €
Werte im Artikel
92,70 plus
+0,43%
100,00 plus
0,00%
33,87 minus
-0,38%
1.002 minus
-0,78%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		33,64 € -1,38%  15.10.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		33,965 € +0,03%  15.10.21
Düsseldorf 33,74 € -0,03%  18.10.21
Berlin 33,84 € -0,18%  18.10.21
Xetra 33,87 € -0,38%  18.10.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 33,855 € -0,41%  18.10.21
München 33,92 € -0,43%  18.10.21
Frankfurt 33,77 € -0,87%  18.10.21
Hamburg 33,84 € -0,94%  18.10.21
