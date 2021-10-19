Das Instrument DE000HVB5WL3 HVB BON.PRO Z19.10.26 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.10.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5WL3 HVB BON.PRO Z19.10.26 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.10.2021: WARUN_02