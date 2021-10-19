Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.10.2021 - DE000HVB5VS0
19.10.21 00:05
Das Instrument DE000HVB5VS0 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.10.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5VS0 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.10.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.10./18:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5VS0
|HVB5VS
|101,25 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|15.09.21
= Realtime
