Express Indexanleihe Protect au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.07.2021 - DE000HVB5LQ5
18.07.21 21:38
Das Instrument DE000HVB5LQ5 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 21(24)DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.07.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5LQ5 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 21(24)DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.07.2021: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.07./18:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5LQ5
|HVB5LQ
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.07.21
= Realtime
