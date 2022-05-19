Erweiterte Funktionen
Partizipationsanleihe auf Allianz. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.05.2022 - DE000HLB8ZK4
18.05.22 23:52
Das Instrument DE000HLB8ZK4 Partizip.Anl.19(05.06.24)ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.05.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB8ZK4 Partizip.Anl.19(05.06.24)ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.05.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,10 €
|99,10 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.05./19:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB8ZK4
|HLB8ZK
|105,00 €
|95,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,10 €
|0,00%
|18.05.22
= Realtime
