Partizipationsanleihe auf Allianz. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.05.2022 - DE000HLB8ZK4




18.05.22 23:52
Das Instrument DE000HLB8ZK4 Partizip.Anl.19(05.06.24)ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.05.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB8ZK4 Partizip.Anl.19(05.06.24)ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.05.2022: WARJP_01

