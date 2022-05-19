Erweiterte Funktionen
DuoRendite Aktien-Kuponanleihe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.05.2022 - DE000HLB86C0
18.05.22 23:52
Das Instrument DE000HLB86C0 DuoRend Anl-C.v.20(21-23)ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.05.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB86C0 DuoRend Anl-C.v.20(21-23)ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.05.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|92,90 €
|92,80 €
|0,10 €
|+0,11%
|18.05./18:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB86C0
|HLB86C
|98,90 €
|87,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|92,90 €
|+0,11%
|18.05.22
= Realtime
