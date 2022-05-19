Erweiterte Funktionen
Partizipationsanleihe auf Allianz. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.05.2022 - DE000HLB83W5
18.05.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB83W5 Partizip.Anl.20(06.05.24)ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.05.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB83W5 Partizip.Anl.20(06.05.24)ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.05.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|118,00 €
|118,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.05./19:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB83W5
|HLB83W
|125,90 €
|107,90 €
0,50
+3,04%
118,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|118,00 €
|0,00%
|18.05.22
= Realtime
