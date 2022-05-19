Erweiterte Funktionen
Partizipationsanleihe auf Allianz. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.05.2022 - DE000HLB80Q3
18.05.22 23:52
Das Instrument DE000HLB80Q3 Partizip.Anl.19(25.07.24)ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.05.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB80Q3 Partizip.Anl.19(25.07.24)ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.05.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|94,60 €
|94,60 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.05./19:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB80Q3
|HLB80Q
|101,80 €
|89,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|94,60 €
|0,00%
|18.05.22
= Realtime
