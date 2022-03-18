Erweiterte Funktionen



6Y 3M Express Bonus Zertifika. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.03.2022 - DE000PF99MD3




18.03.22 01:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000PF99MD3 Exp.Bon.Z19.06.28 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.03.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99MD3 Exp.Bon.Z19.06.28 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.03.2022: WARBN_05

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 17.03./07:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PF99MD3 PF99MD 1.010 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  11.03.22
