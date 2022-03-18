Erweiterte Funktionen
10Y Best Express Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.03.2022 - DE000PF99K63
18.03.22 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99K63 Express.Z 18.03.32 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.03.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99K63 Express.Z 18.03.32 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.03.2022: WARBN_05
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.03./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99K63
|PF99K6
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|11.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
