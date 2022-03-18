Erweiterte Funktionen
8,5% Automobil Aktienanleihe a. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.03.2022 - AT0000A2VHG4
18.03.22 01:08
Das Instrument AT0000A2VHG4 EO-MTN 2022(24) BMW/MBG/VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.03.2022: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A2VHG4 EO-MTN 2022(24) BMW/MBG/VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.03.2022: WARCE_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.03./23:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AT0000A2VHG4
|RC05TJ
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16.03.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16.03.22
