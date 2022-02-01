Erweiterte Funktionen
Zinsfix Express 02/2022 - 02/. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.02.2022 - DE000CS8DHH2
18.02.22 01:07
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000CS8DHH2 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/18.2.28 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.02.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DHH2 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/18.2.28 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.02.2022: WARCS_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.02./19:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DHH2
|CS8DHH
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.