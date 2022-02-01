Erweiterte Funktionen



Zinsfix Express 02/2022 - 02/. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.02.2022 - DE000CS8DHH2




18.02.22 01:07
Das Instrument DE000CS8DHH2 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/18.2.28 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.02.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DHH2 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/18.2.28 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.02.2022: WARCS_01

