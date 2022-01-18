Erweiterte Funktionen



1,55 % Index-Anleihe mit Barri. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.01.2022 - DE000LB2XLP6




18.01.22 01:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB2XLP6 Index-Anl Bar 22(25) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.01.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2XLP6 Index-Anl Bar 22(25) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.01.2022: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 17.01./07:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2XLP6 LB2XLP 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13.01.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  13.01.22
  = Realtime
