1,50 % Index-Anleihe mit Barri. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.01.2022 - DE000LB2XLN1
18.01.22 01:08
Das Instrument DE000LB2XLN1 Index-Anl Bar 22(24) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.01.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2XLN1 Index-Anl Bar 22(24) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.01.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.01./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2XLN1
|LB2XLN
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13.01.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13.01.22
