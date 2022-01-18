Das Instrument DE000HVB65F6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.01.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB65F6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.01.2022: WARUN_01