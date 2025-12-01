Das Instrument DE000HVB64W4 HVB Flex Inv.Z 12.12.25 UC ESG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.01.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB64W4 HVB Flex Inv.Z 12.12.25 UC ESG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.01.2022: WARUN_04