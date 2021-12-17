Das Instrument DE000LB27SA5 Deep-Exp-Z 25.02.2028 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.12.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB27SA5 Deep-Exp-Z 25.02.2028 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.12.2021: WARLB_01