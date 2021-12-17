Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.12.2021




17.12.21 00:46
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB27SA5 Deep-Exp-Z 25.02.2028 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.12.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB27SA5 Deep-Exp-Z 25.02.2028 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.12.2021: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB27SA5 LB27SA 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  14.12.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  14.12.21
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

