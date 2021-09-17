Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Vo. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.09.2021 - DE000LB2YBN0
17.09.21 00:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB2YBN0 Deep-Exp-Z 26.11.2027 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.09.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2YBN0 Deep-Exp-Z 26.11.2027 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.09.2021: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2YBN0
|LB2YBN
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|14.09.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|14.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.