Aktienanleihe auf Deutsche Ban. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.08.2021 - DE000HVB5PG7
17.08.21 00:07
Das Instrument DE000HVB5PG7 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(23)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.08.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5PG7 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(23)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.08.2021: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.08./18:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5PG7
|HVB5PG
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13.08.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13.08.21
