Das Instrument DE000GX1XQA0 AUTOC. Z25.03.26 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.03.2022: WARGS_01 The instrument DE000GX1XQA0 AUTOC. Z25.03.26 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.03.2022: WARGS_01