4-Year EUR Fixed Coupon Aut. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.03.2022 - DE000GX1XQA0
17.03.22 00:38
Das Instrument DE000GX1XQA0 AUTOC. Z25.03.26 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.03.2022: WARGS_01 The instrument DE000GX1XQA0 AUTOC. Z25.03.26 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.03.2022: WARGS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.03./19:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000GX1XQA0
|GX1XQA
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|10.03.22
= Realtime
