4-Year EUR Fixed Coupon Aut. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.03.2022 - DE000GX1XQA0




17.03.22 00:38
Das Instrument DE000GX1XQA0 AUTOC. Z25.03.26 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.03.2022: WARGS_01 The instrument DE000GX1XQA0 AUTOC. Z25.03.26 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.03.2022: WARGS_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 16.03./19:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000GX1XQA0 GX1XQA 1.000 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  10.03.22
  = Realtime
