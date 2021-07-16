Erweiterte Funktionen
3Y Indexanleihe Protect auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.07.2021 - DE000PF99BP0
16.07.21 00:11
Das Instrument DE000PF99BP0 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(24)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.07.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99BP0 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(24)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.07.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.07./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99BP0
|PF99BP
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09.07.21
