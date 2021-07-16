Das Instrument DE000PF99BP0 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(24)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.07.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99BP0 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(24)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.07.2021: WARBN_03