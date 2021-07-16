Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument DE000PF99A81 Anleihe v.21(16.07.26) SX3D WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.07.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99A81 Anleihe v.21(16.07.26) SX3D WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.07.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.07./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99A81
|PF99A8
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09.07.21
