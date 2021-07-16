Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Deu. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.07.2021 - DE000LB2NJN6




16.07.21 00:11
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB2NJN6 Deep-Exp-Z 24.09.2027 DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.07.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NJN6 Deep-Exp-Z 24.09.2027 DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.07.2021: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme von Krypto-Börse perfekt
Nach 7.313% mit Galaxy Digital ($GLXY) und 21.586% mit Voyager Digital ($VYGR)

iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2NJN6 LB2NJN 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13.07.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  13.07.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
5 Mio. $ für Übernahmen - Massives Kaufsignal. 358% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 50.000% mit Aurora Cannabis ($ACB) und 294.900% mit Canopy Growth ($CGC)

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...