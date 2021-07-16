Erweiterte Funktionen
Zinsdifferenz-Anleihe 07a/16-07. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.07.2021 - DE000LB2NJ77
16.07.21 00:11
Das Instrument DE000LB2NJ77 Deep-Exp-Z 24.09.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.07.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NJ77 Deep-Exp-Z 24.09.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.07.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,15 €
|100,95 €
|0,20 €
|+0,20%
|15.07./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB3DD7
|HLB3DD
|102,55 €
|99,75 €
101,15
+0,20%
1.000
0,00%
