Sandfire Resources - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.03.2022 - DE000VX7FYC5
16.03.22 00:55
Das Instrument DE000VX7FYC5 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.03.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX7FYC5 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.03.2022: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,04 $
|4,31 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000SFR8
|A0ERN6
|4,94 €
|3,16 €
100,00
0,00%
4,04
-6,26%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,46 €
|-4,95%
|15.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|3,32 €
|-5,68%
|15.03.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,04 $
|-6,26%
|08.03.22
|München
|3,50 €
|-6,42%
|15.03.22
|Berlin
|3,40 €
|-7,10%
|15.03.22
|Hamburg
|3,32 €
|-7,26%
|15.03.22
|Frankfurt
|3,30 €
|-7,30%
|15.03.22
|Stuttgart
|3,36 €
|-9,68%
|15.03.22
= Realtime
